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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

The number of kids seriously injured in e-bike crashes is surging in Colorado. Here’s what doctors want you to know

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published September 2, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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A courtesy trail marker reminds riders that e-bikes are not allowed on the trails outside of Salida. the top sign reads "Trail courtesy" with symbols indicating that bike riders must yield to pedestrians and horseback riders.
David Krause
/
The Colorado Sun
A courtesy sign reminds riders that e-bikes are not allowed on the trails outside of Salida on Oct. 4, 2024.

E-bikes and e-scooters are having a moment right now. Battery-powered, motorized transportation is becoming more common on streets and bike paths.

E-bikes and e-scooters are considered green transportation, since they don’t emit the exhaust that cars produce. And some cities, including Denver, offer rebates for e-bikes to encourage more people to buy them.

But today we’re digging into some pretty jaw-dropping numbers around kids getting injured on e-bikes. Children’s Hospital Colorado reported that, from 2024 to 2025, traumatic injuries related to e-scooters nearly doubled – an 84% increase. And kids treated for traumatic injuries related to e-bikes nearly tripled – up 184%.

Health reporter John Ingold of the Colorado Sun wrote about these trends. He joined Erin O'Toole to share more about them.

Tags
In The NoCo E-BikesElectric ScootersChildren's Hospital Colorado
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole