The number of kids seriously injured in e-bike crashes is surging in Colorado. Here’s what doctors want you to know

E-bikes and e-scooters are having a moment right now. Battery-powered, motorized transportation is becoming more common on streets and bike paths.

E-bikes and e-scooters are considered green transportation, since they don’t emit the exhaust that cars produce. And some cities, including Denver, offer rebates for e-bikes to encourage more people to buy them.

But today we’re digging into some pretty jaw-dropping numbers around kids getting injured on e-bikes. Children’s Hospital Colorado reported that, from 2024 to 2025, traumatic injuries related to e-scooters nearly doubled – an 84% increase. And kids treated for traumatic injuries related to e-bikes nearly tripled – up 184%.

Health reporter John Ingold of the Colorado Sun wrote about these trends. He joined Erin O'Toole to share more about them.