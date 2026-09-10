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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How towns can be an ‘ecological trap’ for Colorado's bears during a severe drought

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 10, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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A small brown and black bear goes through a tipped-over trash can.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife

In recent weeks, Colorado has seen record-high numbers of bears roaming in places where they clash with humans: neighborhood streets, trash bins, cars – even people’s homes.

Severe drought conditions across the state, along with a late-spring freeze, have decimated the supply of berries and fruit that bears rely on. So, the animals head into town looking for other food.

And it turns out these encounters aren’t just jarring in the moment. For bears, they can have ripple effects that determine how many offspring they can produce, and their chances of survival.

It’s part of a concept biologists call an ecological trap – and it’s especially relevant this fall, as many bears struggle to survive.

Kara Van Hoose, a spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, joined Erin O’Toole to explain the science of why bears foraging in urban areas puts both the animals and humans at risk.

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In The NoCo WildlifeBlack BearsHuman-Bear ConflictColorado Parks and Wildlife
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner