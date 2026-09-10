How towns can be an ‘ecological trap’ for Colorado's bears during a severe drought

In recent weeks, Colorado has seen record-high numbers of bears roaming in places where they clash with humans: neighborhood streets, trash bins, cars – even people’s homes.

Severe drought conditions across the state, along with a late-spring freeze, have decimated the supply of berries and fruit that bears rely on. So, the animals head into town looking for other food .

And it turns out these encounters aren’t just jarring in the moment. For bears, they can have ripple effects that determine how many offspring they can produce, and their chances of survival.

It’s part of a concept biologists call an ecological trap – and it’s especially relevant this fall, as many bears struggle to survive.