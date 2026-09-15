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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Are doctors who offer gender-affirming care at Children’s Hospital stuck in a no-win legal battle?

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published September 15, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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A red brick hospital building. Over a bank of several windows, a logo is superimposed. The logo represents a blue human figure holding red, orange and yellow balloons.
John Ingold
/
The Colorado Sun
The exterior of Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, photographed on Oct. 18, 2019

Doctors who practice at Children's Hospital Colorado find themselves in court as part of a case focused on one of the most divisive issues in the U.S.

Attorneys for hundreds of younger patients seeking gender-affirming care say doctors at the hospital are refusing to provide treatment like puberty blockers or hormone therapy. That’s in spite of a Colorado Supreme Court order instructing the hospital to do so – even after threats from the federal government.

The doctors who offer gender-affirming care at Children's Hospital, however, say they fear retribution. They say federal regulators have threatened to cut off Medicare funding and investigate their billing practices. So, they’ve stopped writing prescriptions.

John Ingold, a health reporter for the Colorado Sun, has been following the trial, which began last week and continues this week. He joined me to talk about what's happening in the courtroom and what it says about transgender care as a political issue.

Tags
In The NoCo Gender CareHealth CareTransgender youthChildren's Hospital Colorado
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole