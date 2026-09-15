Are doctors who offer gender-affirming care at Children’s Hospital stuck in a no-win legal battle?

Doctors who practice at Children's Hospital Colorado find themselves in court as part of a case focused on one of the most divisive issues in the U.S.

Attorneys for hundreds of younger patients seeking gender-affirming care say doctors at the hospital are refusing to provide treatment like puberty blockers or hormone therapy. That’s in spite of a Colorado Supreme Court order instructing the hospital to do so – even after threats from the federal government.

The doctors who offer gender-affirming care at Children's Hospital, however, say they fear retribution. They say federal regulators have threatened to cut off Medicare funding and investigate their billing practices. So, they’ve stopped writing prescriptions.

John Ingold, a health reporter for the Colorado Sun, has been following the trial, which began last week and continues this week. He joined me to talk about what's happening in the courtroom and what it says about transgender care as a political issue.