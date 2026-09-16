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In The NoCo

Why a Boulder poet coached artificial intelligence on how to write poems for other AI – and what it taught him

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published September 16, 2026 at 5:34 AM MDT
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Lee Frankel-Goldwater, a man wearing a light blue T-shirt and stocking cap, with a backpack, looks over his shoulder with trees and buildings in the distance
Courtesy Lee Frankel-Goldwater

In 2026, artificial intelligence can draw a picture for you. Or write you a song. Or a whole novel.

And a lot of people have strong feelings about that. Many artists and audiences find it uncomfortable when artificial intelligence replaces human creativity.

So, it may be surprising to meet a poet who has embraced writing AI poetry – and more recently, has begun teaching AI to write its own poems.

Lee Frankel-Goldwater teaches environmental studies at CU Boulder. He and his co-author, Eric Fischman, recently published some of his AI poetry work in a book called Lily in a Codebox.

He told Erin O’Toole he thinks collaborating on poetry with artificial intelligence not only unlocks creative possibilities – it might even help inject some morality and humanity into a field where tech companies are investing billions to create more powerful AI.

An example of a "code poem" created when Lee Frankel-Goldwater worked to teach artificial intelligence to write poems for other AI. the image shows lines of text reading "icebox" "breakfast" and several fruit emoji
1 of 3  — More than plums - AI poem image 1.jpg
An example of a "code poem" created when Lee Frankel-Goldwater worked to teach artificial intelligence to write poems for other AI.
Courtesy Lee Frankel-Goldwater
An example of a "code poem" titled "three pronged tree". the image is white lines and arrows on a black background, with several red zeroes and ones.
2 of 3  — Three pronged tree - AI poem.jpg
An example of a "code poem" titled "three pronged tree"
Courtesy Lee Frankel-Goldwater
An example of a "code poem" titled "Wormholecreated when Lee Frankel-Goldwater worked to teach artificial intelligence to write poems for other AI. The image has white numerals and several ASCI codes on a black background
3 of 3  — Wormhole - AI poem.jpg
Another example of a "code poem" titled "Wormhole"
Courtesy Lee Frankel-Goldwater

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In The NoCo Artificial Intelligence (AI)Poets & PoetryArt
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole