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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Historically low water levels at Dillion Reservoir threatened this water taxi business. Here’s how its owner kept it afloat

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 18, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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a table set for two on the deck of a boat has a red tablecloth, two beige and brown chairs. It's overlooking the water of Lake Dillon with mountains in the background
Courtesy Frank Keesling

Capt. Frank Keesling runs a busy operation each summer on Dillon Reservoir in Summit County. Keesling owns the Dillon Water Taxi, which for the past decade has ferried passengers on a scenic journey across the reservoir and back – including people going to concerts at Dillon Amphitheater.

But this summer, things changed. Drought, low snowpack, and little rainfall have pulled the reservoir’s water levels down to historically low levels – which put a stop to water taxi service between Frisco and Dillon.

So, the captain created a new angle to keep his business afloat. He’s hosting small groups for catered cruises aboard his 30-foot boat. He calls it The Captain’s Table.

At a moment when fishing guides, ski resorts and other Colorado businesses are still rebounding from a tough season, Erin O’Toole sat down with Keesling to hear how one business rolled with the punches.

This Sunday is the last day of operation this year for the Captain’s Table.

a group of four people seated at a long table set with white linens on a boat on Lake Dillon. The sun is setting with mountains behind them
Courtesy Frank Keesling / The Captain's Table

Tags
In The NoCo DroughtSmall BusinessSummit CountyDillonFrisco
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner