Historically low water levels at Dillion Reservoir threatened this water taxi business. Here’s how its owner kept it afloat

Capt. Frank Keesling runs a busy operation each summer on Dillon Reservoir in Summit County. Keesling owns the Dillon Water Taxi , which for the past decade has ferried passengers on a scenic journey across the reservoir and back – including people going to concerts at Dillon Amphitheater.

But this summer, things changed. Drought, low snowpack, and little rainfall have pulled the reservoir’s water levels down to historically low levels – which put a stop to water taxi service between Frisco and Dillon.

So, the captain created a new angle to keep his business afloat. He’s hosting small groups for catered cruises aboard his 30-foot boat. He calls it The Captain’s Table.

At a moment when fishing guides, ski resorts and other Colorado businesses are still rebounding from a tough season, Erin O’Toole sat down with Keesling to hear how one business rolled with the punches.

This Sunday is the last day of operation this year for the Captain’s Table.