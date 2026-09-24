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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

In Colorado author Melissa Payne’s new novel, a tragedy raises questions about how to live a good life

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 24, 2026 at 5:34 AM MDT
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Melissa Payne, a woman with long brown hair in blue jeans and a green sweater, smiles in this photo
Photo of Melissa Payne by andrea flanagan

A fictional shooting in a Colorado diner. A protagonist who finds himself in a space in between life and death. And a hero who's forced to grapple with whether or not he's led a meaningful life.

These are key elements of a thought-provoking new novel by Colorado author Melissa Payne, called In This Life or Another. It was published earlier this month.

The book explores the question of what it means to live a life of meaning and purpose, and whether small acts count as much as grand gestures like saving another person's life.

Melissa has written seven novels, several of which have been recognized by the Colorado Authors League and the Colorado Book Awards.

She spoke with Erin O’Toole about the book, which she began writing at a point in her life when she found herself grappling with some big life questions of her own.

Melissa will also help present the inaugural Mountain Stories Literary Festival this weekend at the Center for the Arts Evergreen.

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In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner