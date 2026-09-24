In Colorado author Melissa Payne’s new novel, a tragedy raises questions about how to live a good life

A fictional shooting in a Colorado diner. A protagonist who finds himself in a space in between life and death. And a hero who's forced to grapple with whether or not he's led a meaningful life.

These are key elements of a thought-provoking new novel by Colorado author Melissa Payne, called In This Life or Another . It was published earlier this month.

The book explores the question of what it means to live a life of meaning and purpose, and whether small acts count as much as grand gestures like saving another person's life.

Melissa has written seven novels , several of which have been recognized by the Colorado Authors League and the Colorado Book Awards.

She spoke with Erin O’Toole about the book, which she began writing at a point in her life when she found herself grappling with some big life questions of her own.