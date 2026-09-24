In Colorado author Melissa Payne’s new novel, a tragedy raises questions about how to live a good life
A fictional shooting in a Colorado diner. A protagonist who finds himself in a space in between life and death. And a hero who's forced to grapple with whether or not he's led a meaningful life.
These are key elements of a thought-provoking new novel by Colorado author Melissa Payne, called In This Life or Another. It was published earlier this month.
The book explores the question of what it means to live a life of meaning and purpose, and whether small acts count as much as grand gestures like saving another person's life.
Melissa has written seven novels, several of which have been recognized by the Colorado Authors League and the Colorado Book Awards.
She spoke with Erin O’Toole about the book, which she began writing at a point in her life when she found herself grappling with some big life questions of her own.
Melissa will also help present the inaugural Mountain Stories Literary Festival this weekend at the Center for the Arts Evergreen.