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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Sen. John Hickenlooper thinks more transparent pricing could lower healthcare costs. Could it work?

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'TooleLeigh Paterson
Published September 25, 2026 at 5:34 AM MDT
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A man wearing a brown jacket looks to the left of the frame. He is outside with mountains behind him.
Courtesy Sen. John Hickenlooper

More transparency in healthcare pricing – and fewer surprises from the billing department.

Those are the key concepts behind a new Senate bill called the Patients Deserve Price Tags Act. It would require hospitals to be more up-front about what they'll charge you for medical procedures, and to send an itemized breakdown of the costs after a patient receives care.

Colorado Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper introduced the bill with a Republican co-sponsor, Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas. Since then, it's moved forward from Senate committee hearings with bipartisan support.

As the bill waits to be heard on the U.S. Senate floor, we talked with Sen. Hickenlooper about why he thinks transparent pricing is a key first step toward reforming American healthcare.

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In The NoCo Health CareHealth InsuranceJohn HickenlooperU.S. Senate
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Leigh Paterson
As KUNC's Interim Senior Managing Editor, my job is to find out what’s important to northern Colorado residents and why. I seek to create a deeper sense of urgency and understanding around these issues through in-depth, character driven daily reporting and series work.
See stories by Leigh Paterson