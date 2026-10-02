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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Why more students with autism are looking to Colorado public schools for special education services

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published October 2, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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a student works on a computer in a Denver school's multi-intensive autism center classroom, which is outfitted with beanbags and other flexible seating
Melanie Asmar
/
Chalkbeat Colorado
West High School sophomore Alex works on his computer earlier this month in the Denver school's multi-intensive autism center classroom, which is outfitted with beanbags and other flexible seating.

Across Colorado, public schools are serving more students with autism.

The increases over the past five years are striking: In Denver Public Schools, the state's largest district, there's been a nearly 75% increase in the number of students with an autism diagnosis who seek help from special education services.

And while the exact increase varies from district to district, those figures are higher across Colorado, according to data from the state's Department of Education.

Students on the autism spectrum often require extra support from a teacher. Or a more calming classroom setting. So how do Colorado schools support those students -- and where do they find the resources to serve more of them?

Melanie Asmar is an education reporter for Chalkbeat Colorado. She recently spent time in some Denver classrooms and reported on the numbers. She joined Erin O'Toole for a look at how this trend is shaping the state's public schools.

Tags
In The NoCo EducationSpecial EducationAutismColorado Department of Education
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole