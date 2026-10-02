Why more students with autism are looking to Colorado public schools for special education services

Across Colorado, public schools are serving more students with autism.

The increases over the past five years are striking: In Denver Public Schools, the state's largest district, there's been a nearly 75% increase in the number of students with an autism diagnosis who seek help from special education services.

And while the exact increase varies from district to district, those figures are higher across Colorado, according to data from the state's Department of Education.

Students on the autism spectrum often require extra support from a teacher. Or a more calming classroom setting. So how do Colorado schools support those students -- and where do they find the resources to serve more of them?