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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

This artist-historian creates tablecloths and dresses to honor overlooked women from Colorado history. Here’s why

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published October 9, 2026 at 5:34 AM MDT
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A woman in a blue-green dress and glasses holds a bunch of flowers as she arranges objects on a brown trunk as part of a house museum display
Courtesy History Colorado
Artist Chloé Duplessis puts the finishing touches on her installation 12 Tablecloths, on display at the Healey House Museum in Leadville.

Table settings that reveal a deeper understanding of what life was like for Black women in Colorado throughout different periods of history.

That concept is the core of a traveling History Colorado exhibit on display in Leadville, called 12 Tablecloths. Artist and historian Chloé Duplessis, who specializes in fabrics and textiles, created the show, which has traveled to several cities around the state.

The exhibit tells the stories of Black women who worked as domestic servants at a military outpost in Fort Garland or in a wealthy Denver household, as well as the story of Jessie Barton Randolph, the first Black child born in Leadville.

And Chloé, who is legally blind, incorporates non-visual aspects that people can touch, like garments and tablecloths.

Chloé joined Erin O'Toole to share stories of some of the women who inspired her art.

12 Tablecloths is on display at the Healy House Museum in Leadville through Oct. 24. This is the show's final appearance in Colorado.

a table set with colorful dishes, candles, and a burlap tablecloth, and chairs strung together with twine, as part of an exhibit called 12 tablecloths
1 of 4  — 12 Tablecloths first installation at the Center for Colorado Women's History.jpg
History Colorado
a selection of flowers, candles, and artifacts laid on a trunk, with three burlap and twine dresses on mannequins in the background
2 of 4  — 12_Tablecloths_Leadville brings together all of the dresses Chloe created in honor of Coloradan women of color.jpg
Courtesy History Colorado
Chloe Duplessis, a woman in a blue-green skirt, adjusts placement of objects in an artistic display called "12 Tablecloths"
3 of 4  — 260913_12_Tablecloths_Leadville_12.jpg
Courtesy History Colorado
a burlap and twine dress on a dressmaker's mannequin at Fort Garland, with colorful fabrics on the wall behind
4 of 4  — 12_Tablecloths_Fort_Garland.jpg
Courtesy History Colorado

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In The NoCo Black HistoryArtHistory ColoradoLeadville
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner