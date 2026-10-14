Colorado now generates the bulk of its energy from renewable sources. Here’s how we got here
Colorado recently reached a new clean energy milestone: In the first six months of this year, the majority of its electricity – just over 53 percent – came from renewable sources like wind, solar and geothermal.
That's according to a recent article from the energy news website Big Pivots. And it marks a significant step toward Colorado's goal of getting to 100% emission-free electricity by the year 2050.
But despite hitting this threshold, energy officials say the most challenging part of the transition may still lie ahead — and big questions remain about how to keep the grid reliable while keeping costs down.
To learn more, we spoke with Will Toor, executive director of the Colorado Energy Office, who has led the state’s clean energy strategy since 2019.
He talked with Erin O’Toole in July about how Colorado reached this point — and what it will take to get all the way to 100% renewable energy. We're listening back to that conversation today.