© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Millions of Colorado taxpayer dollars helped homeschool students enjoy skiing and horseback riding. Here’s why that’s changing

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published October 15, 2026 at 5:34 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Colorado State Capitol photographed on Feb. 28, 2023.
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC

A day on the slopes. A horseback ride along a mountain trail. An afternoon in an escape room, or at the pickleball court.

Those activities are how some homeschool students have spent their days, under the banner of enrichment. And Colorado taxpayers have funded many of these outings – to the the tune of tens of millions of dollars last year.

If these activities sound a bit more extravagant than the school field trips you remember, some lawmakers agree.

Colorado legislators have taken steps to rein in some of the swankier outings for homeschool students – especially when the same activities aren’t funded for public school students. And the State Board of Education this week is set to consider permanent rules to govern publicly funded homeschool enrichment programs going forward.

So, how did nearly $100 million get spent on these activities? And how have lawmakers worked to stop this from continuing?

Education reporter Ann Schimke has been covering this story for Chalkbeat Colorado. She talked with Erin O'Toole about how we got here, and how education officials are responding.

Tags
In The NoCo K-12 EducationHomeschoolEducation FundingColorado Board of EducationColorado Legislature
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner