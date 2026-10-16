At Wolf & Wren Press in Longmont, print is thriving – thanks to some clever and colorful greeting cards
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Wolf & Wren Press in Longmont has built its reputation by designing cards that capture an emotion. Their offerings include a sympathy card for someone who’s lost a pet dog. Or a Mother’s Day card for a woman who’s been like a mother to you.
Wolf & Wren has won four Louie Awards, which honor outstanding greeting cards. The company takes its name from its co-founders, Liz Wolf and Lauren Stapleton. (Lauren is the Wren in the name.)
Erin O’Toole spoke with Liz and Lauren about how they built a thriving printing press in the 21st century, and the art of designing a great card.
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Courtesy Wolf and Wren Press
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Courtesy Wolf and Wren Press