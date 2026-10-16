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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

At Wolf & Wren Press in Longmont, print is thriving – thanks to some clever and colorful greeting cards

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published October 16, 2026 at 5:34 AM MDT
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two women, Lauren and Liz, wear blue denim and stand in front of a small printing press
Courtesy Wolf and Wren Press
Lauren Stapleton and Liz Wolf, cofounders of Wolf and Wren Press in Longmont

Wolf & Wren Press in Longmont has built its reputation by designing cards that capture an emotion. Their offerings include a sympathy card for someone who’s lost a pet dog. Or a Mother’s Day card for a woman who’s been like a mother to you.

Wolf & Wren has won four Louie Awards, which honor outstanding greeting cards. The company takes its name from its co-founders, Liz Wolf and Lauren Stapleton. (Lauren is the Wren in the name.)

Erin O’Toole spoke with Liz and Lauren about how they built a thriving printing press in the 21st century, and the art of designing a great card.

a woman holds a pet sympathy card that reads "In loving memory of your loyal friend and constant shadow"
1 of 2  — Wolf Wren shadow card.jpg
Courtesy Wolf and Wren Press
a hand holds a mothers day card that reads "Thank you for being like a mother to me. Happy Mothers Day"
2 of 2  — WolfWren_mothers day.jpg
Courtesy Wolf and Wren Press

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In The NoCo Local BusinesswritingLongmont
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole