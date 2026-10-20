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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

What’s an ‘election champion’ – and why is Boulder County recruiting them for the first time?

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published October 20, 2026 at 5:34 AM MDT
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A voter casts their ballot at a drive-up ballot box at the Larimer County Administrative Services Building in downtown Fort Collins on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
Kyle McKinnon
/
KUNC

If you pay attention to your local elections office this time of year, you often see recruiting ads for seasonal election workers. These folks might manage a polling place or help process ballots after votes are cast.

This year in Boulder County, the elections office is recruiting for a different kind of role, which they call an Election Champion.

They've invited the public to attend trainings that touch on the nuances of how elections are run in Colorado, and try to dispel misinformation about mail ballots or voter fraud – both of which are talked about frequently by the Trump administration. So far, more than 100 people have signed up for the training.

Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick talked with Erin O'Toole to explain more about the training, and why Election Champions are needed this year.

One last training session before the midterm election is set for Oct. 27 in Louisville.

Find your nearest mail ballot drop box location here.

Molly Fitzpatrick, Boulder County's clerk and recorder, wears a brown suit jacket over a black shirt in this photo
Courtesy Boulder County Clerk and Recorder

Tags
In The NoCo 2026 Election Election SecurityDisinformation & MisinformationBoulder County
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole