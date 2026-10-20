What’s an ‘election champion’ – and why is Boulder County recruiting them for the first time?

If you pay attention to your local elections office this time of year, you often see recruiting ads for seasonal election workers. These folks might manage a polling place or help process ballots after votes are cast.

This year in Boulder County, the elections office is recruiting for a different kind of role, which they call an Election Champion .

They've invited the public to attend trainings that touch on the nuances of how elections are run in Colorado, and try to dispel misinformation about mail ballots or voter fraud – both of which are talked about frequently by the Trump administration. So far, more than 100 people have signed up for the training.

Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick talked with Erin O'Toole to explain more about the training, and why Election Champions are needed this year.

One last training session before the midterm election is set for Oct. 27 in Louisville .

Find your nearest mail ballot drop box location here .