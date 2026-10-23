Colorado author R.L. Maizes’ novel about a social media firestorm has been a conversation-starter. Here’s why
Ways To Subscribe
A stolen idea for a novel, an angry social media post – and an online backlash that engulfs the main characters. These are the elements of an intriguing novel by Colorado author R.L. Maizes.
The writer says it draws on some of her own experiences. And the novel raises thorny questions about who gets to own an idea, who has the right to tell a particular story, and the tension of writing a novel in an age of social media tirades.
A Complete Fiction was released in November, and recently won the 2026 Colorado Book Award for fiction. Maizes, who lives near Boulder, joined Erin O’Toole to share the real-life challenges of being a writer in our chronically online society. We’re listening back to that conversation today.