Nederland leaders' push to buy the Eldora ski area is still a work in progress. Are residents losing faith?

A ski resort in Boulder County. A neighboring town with a bold plan to buy the resort. And now, a growing outcry that the whole project would be a costly mess.

Those are the broad strokes of what's playing out in Nederland, the mountain town 15 miles west of Boulder. Town leaders have spent years now working to secure financing to buy Eldora Mountain Resort , which sits just up the road and has faced some financial challenges.

But recently, residents in Nederland are asking if the town board is wasting millions to develop a purchase that would ultimately cost more than $120 million.