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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Nederland leaders' push to buy the Eldora ski area is still a work in progress. Are residents losing faith?

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published October 27, 2026 at 5:34 AM MDT
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Eldora Mountain Resort

A ski resort in Boulder County. A neighboring town with a bold plan to buy the resort. And now, a growing outcry that the whole project would be a costly mess.

Those are the broad strokes of what's playing out in Nederland, the mountain town 15 miles west of Boulder. Town leaders have spent years now working to secure financing to buy Eldora Mountain Resort, which sits just up the road and has faced some financial challenges.

But recently, residents in Nederland are asking if the town board is wasting millions to develop a purchase that would ultimately cost more than $120 million.

Colorado Sun reporter Tracy Ross lives in Nederland and covered a recent town board meeting where several residents questioned the plan forcefully. She joined Erin O'Toole to talk about what these questions mean for Nederland's future, and for the Eldora ski area.

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In The NoCo Eldora Mountain ResortNederlandSkiing & Snowboarding
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole