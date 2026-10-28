CSU researchers are studying the brains of aging dogs to better understand Alzheimer's in humans. Here's why

Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia affect one in three older adults in the U.S., according to the Alzheimer's Association . The condition damages the brain and can leave patients agitated and confused. And it takes a toll on families and the people who care for these patients.

The search for a cure for Alzheimer's has been elusive. But new research out of Colorado State University that involves the study of aging dogs may offer some hope.

Julie Moreno is a neurotoxicologist and associate professor at CSU's College of Veterinary Medicine. She's part of a team studying dogs as they age at home to identify similarities between canines and humans with dementia.

She says canine brains offer insights that other testing hasn’t been able to produce – and could one day lead to better tests and treatments for Alzheimer's disease and dementia in people.

She and her colleagues recently published their findings in the journal npj Dementia .

Julie joined Erin O'Toole to share more about how the canine brain could help further Alzheimer's research.

For more information about enrolling a dog in the study, send an email to: CSUNeuroTrials@colostate.edu