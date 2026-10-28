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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

CSU researchers are studying the brains of aging dogs to better understand Alzheimer's in humans. Here's why

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published October 28, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Julie Moreno and Stephanie McGrath, both researchers and professors at Colorado State University, examine a cross section of brain tissue with amyloid plaque buildup
JJ Starks
/
Colorado State University
Julie Moreno (L), a neurotoxicologist and associate professor at Colorado State University, and Stephanie McGrath, a doctor of veterinary medicine and an associate professor of neurology for CSU, examine a cross section of brain tissue with amyloid plaque buildup.

Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia affect one in three older adults in the U.S., according to the Alzheimer's Association. The condition damages the brain and can leave patients agitated and confused. And it takes a toll on families and the people who care for these patients.

The search for a cure for Alzheimer's has been elusive. But new research out of Colorado State University that involves the study of aging dogs may offer some hope.

Julie Moreno is a neurotoxicologist and associate professor at CSU's College of Veterinary Medicine. She's part of a team studying dogs as they age at home to identify similarities between canines and humans with dementia.

She says canine brains offer insights that other testing hasn’t been able to produce – and could one day lead to better tests and treatments for Alzheimer's disease and dementia in people.

She and her colleagues recently published their findings in the journal npj Dementia.
Julie joined Erin O'Toole to share more about how the canine brain could help further Alzheimer's research.

For more information about enrolling a dog in the study, send an email to: CSUNeuroTrials@colostate.edu

Dr. Stephanie McGrath and Elizabeth Stinar test a dog's cognition by engaging him in behavioral exercises
Courtesy Colorado State University
Dr. Stephanie McGrath and Elizabeth Stinar test a dog's cognition by engaging him in behavioral exercises

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In The NoCo Alzheimer'sResearchdogsColorado State University (CSU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner