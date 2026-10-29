This Colorado company turned its frightening Halloween creations into a thriving business. Here's how

There’s always that person in the neighborhood who takes their Halloween decorations to the next level – with a yard full of monsters, giant skeletons and zombies that look frighteningly real when you walk by.

These kinds of elaborate decorations are the specialty of a Colorado company that’s been in the Halloween business for nearly a half-century.

Distortions Unlimited has been making monsters in Greeley since 1978. What began as a mask-making hobby for founder Ed Edmunds evolved into a company that he runs along with his wife, Marsha. It even led to a starring role in a reality show on the Travel Channel called Making Monsters .

Today they lead a team of nearly 20 people who create uniquely detailed props or animated creatures for movies, professional haunted houses, and theme parks.

Ed and Marsha Edmunds joined host Erin O’Toole to share more about how they did it – and what they love about the business of scaring people for fun.