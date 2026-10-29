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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

This Colorado company turned its frightening Halloween creations into a thriving business. Here's how

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published October 29, 2026 at 5:34 AM MDT
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two men airbrush paint on a series of monster torsos lined up on long metal tables
Courtesy Distortions Unlimited

There’s always that person in the neighborhood who takes their Halloween decorations to the next level – with a yard full of monsters, giant skeletons and zombies that look frighteningly real when you walk by.

These kinds of elaborate decorations are the specialty of a Colorado company that’s been in the Halloween business for nearly a half-century.

Distortions Unlimited has been making monsters in Greeley since 1978. What began as a mask-making hobby for founder Ed Edmunds evolved into a company that he runs along with his wife, Marsha. It even led to a starring role in a reality show on the Travel Channel called Making Monsters.

Today they lead a team of nearly 20 people who create uniquely detailed props or animated creatures for movies, professional haunted houses, and theme parks.
Ed and Marsha Edmunds joined host Erin O’Toole to share more about how they did it – and what they love about the business of scaring people for fun.

Marsha and Ed Edmunds stand amid life-size Halloween monsters including pumpkin-headed skeletons and a giant pumpkin spider
1 of 4  — ed-marsha-trade-show.jpg
Courtesy Distortions Unlimited
Ed Edmunds sits in front of a massive gray sculpted monster head with white eyes
2 of 4  — Ed in workshop.png
Courtesy Distortions Unlimited
a woman and a man stand next to prop gravestones with a scary ghost Halloween prop seeming to float in between them
3 of 4  — ghost-halloween-animatronic-prop-ed-marsha-distortions.jpg
Courtesy Distortions Unlimited
Ed and Marsha Edmunds hold several Halloween masks and stand next to two Colossus monster figures
4 of 4  — ed-marsha-colossus.jpg
Courtesy Distortions Unlimited

In The NoCo
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner