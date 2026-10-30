A new film looks at people with deep connections to the Colorado River – and why their futures are at stake

People who rely directly on the Colorado River for their existence – at a time when there's less water to go around.

That's the subject of a new documentary called The River . The film takes viewers from a ranch in Wyoming to a surprisingly lush golf course community in Utah to farms in California’s Imperial Valley.

On a farm on tribal land in Arizona, one farmer reflects on the increasingly scarce water from the river and predicts its water will be “more valuable than gold” before long.

The River also depicts a sort of Cold War among Colorado and other states in the Southwest that draw from the river and are reluctant to cut their use.

The documentary will be screened Thursday in Denver at Metropolitan State University, and Nov. 11 in Durango. It's also been featured at this year's Denver Film Festival.

Director Mara Tasker joined host Erin O'Toole to talk about what she hopes the documentary adds to the conversation about the drought-stricken Colorado River.

