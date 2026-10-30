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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A new film looks at people with deep connections to the Colorado River – and why their futures are at stake

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published October 30, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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A scene from the film The River, in which a woman looks out at a view of the Colorado River
Courtesy photo

People who rely directly on the Colorado River for their existence – at a time when there's less water to go around.

That's the subject of a new documentary called The River. The film takes viewers from a ranch in Wyoming to a surprisingly lush golf course community in Utah to farms in California’s Imperial Valley.

On a farm on tribal land in Arizona, one farmer reflects on the increasingly scarce water from the river and predicts its water will be “more valuable than gold” before long.

The River also depicts a sort of Cold War among Colorado and other states in the Southwest that draw from the river and are reluctant to cut their use.

The documentary will be screened Thursday in Denver at Metropolitan State University, and Nov. 11 in Durango. It's also been featured at this year's Denver Film Festival.

Director Mara Tasker joined host Erin O'Toole to talk about what she hopes the documentary adds to the conversation about the drought-stricken Colorado River.

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In The NoCo Colorado RiverDroughtArtist InterviewFilm Festival
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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