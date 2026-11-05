The Spirituals Project brings uniquely powerful music to Colorado audiences

For nearly 30 years, a unique choral group based at the University of Denver known as The Spirituals Project has performed sacred songs originally sung centuries ago by enslaved Africans in the U.S.

The project began in 1998, and aims to both preserve the music and to educate the public about the history and cultural significance of traditional spirituals .

Dr. Roger Holland is a professor of Music and Religion at the University of Denver, and the conductor and director of the Spirituals Project.

The Spirituals Project Choir will perform on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Loveland High School auditorium. Learn more here .

Ahead of that performance, Roger joined host Erin O'Toole to talk about the work and share some of the music.

