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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

The Spirituals Project brings uniquely powerful music to Colorado audiences

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published November 5, 2026 at 5:34 AM MST
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Roger Holland directs The Spirituals Project choir at a performance in 2023.
Wayne Armstrong
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Courtesy University of Denver Lamont School of Music
Roger Holland directs The Spirituals Project choir at a performance in 2023.

For nearly 30 years, a unique choral group based at the University of Denver known as The Spirituals Project has performed sacred songs originally sung centuries ago by enslaved Africans in the U.S.

The project began in 1998, and aims to both preserve the music and to educate the public about the history and cultural significance of traditional spirituals.

Dr. Roger Holland is a professor of Music and Religion at the University of Denver, and the conductor and director of the Spirituals Project.

The Spirituals Project Choir will perform on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Loveland High School auditorium. Learn more here.

Ahead of that performance, Roger joined host Erin O'Toole to talk about the work and share some of the music.

Tags
In The NoCo MusicUniversity of Denver (DU)Music InterviewsLoveland
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner