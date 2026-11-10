A ‘warrant forgiveness’ event last weekend promised not to jail suspects facing arrest warrants. Here’s why

Prosecutors in three Colorado counties held an unusual event on Saturday. They gave people facing arrest warrants an opportunity to avoid being arrested after being accused of a minor crime.

It was part of a program called Fresh Start. This past weekend, prosecutors in Boulder, Jefferson and Denver counties held what they call "warrant forgiveness" events.

And about 30 people showed up on Saturday to deal with their warrant at the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office – partly because law enforcement promised not to arrest them that day. Boulder County hosts the event once or twice a year.

Christian Gardner-Wood is a chief deputy DA who organized the Boulder County Fresh Start event on Saturday. It's been held for about seven years now. He spoke with host Erin O’Toole about what the events are like, and why it's a smart tactic for law enforcement leaders.