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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A ‘warrant forgiveness’ event last weekend promised not to jail suspects facing arrest warrants. Here’s why

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published November 10, 2026 at 5:34 AM MST
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a sign in front of a building amid colorful flowers reads "Boulder County Justice Center"
Courtesy Boulder County District Attorney's office

Prosecutors in three Colorado counties held an unusual event on Saturday. They gave people facing arrest warrants an opportunity to avoid being arrested after being accused of a minor crime.

It was part of a program called Fresh Start. This past weekend, prosecutors in Boulder, Jefferson and Denver counties held what they call "warrant forgiveness" events.

And about 30 people showed up on Saturday to deal with their warrant at the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office – partly because law enforcement promised not to arrest them that day. Boulder County hosts the event once or twice a year.

Christian Gardner-Wood is a chief deputy DA who organized the Boulder County Fresh Start event on Saturday. It's been held for about seven years now. He spoke with host Erin O’Toole about what the events are like, and why it's a smart tactic for law enforcement leaders.

Christian Gardner-Wood, a man in a blue suit, white shirt, and a blue tie, smiles in this photo
Courtesy Christian Gardner-Wood / Boulder County District Attorney's Office

Tags
In The NoCo Criminal JusticeBoulder CountyJefferson CountyDenver County
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole