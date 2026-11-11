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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

One for the record books: Stories from a brutally hot and dry year, as told by Colorado's state climatologist

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published November 11, 2026 at 4:47 AM MST
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a field of brown, dry dead-looking grass
Photo by simon
/
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It's November in Colorado. We've finally seen chilly nights, cooler days -- and some snow in higher elevations.

In other words: Congratulations. You made it through a historically tough year for weather and water in our state that saw record-shattering heat, flooding and a phenomenon known as a flash drought.

A new report from the Colorado Climate Center outlines just how unprecedented this year was. This was more than heat waves this summer, or some bad days on the slopes last winter. This was climate change in action.

Russ Schumacher is Colorado's state climatologist. He’s based at Colorado State University and helped assemble the report. We asked Russ to reflect on an extraordinary year by sharing key events that stood out to him.

Departure from average temperature for Water Year 2026 relative to the 1991-2020 average

NOAA / Data from NCEI nClimGrid.
An image from the report shows the departure from average temperature for Water Year 2026 relative to the 1991-2020 average

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In The NoCo ClimateColorado Climate CenterWeatherDroughtColorado State University (CSU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole