One for the record books: Stories from a brutally hot and dry year, as told by Colorado's state climatologist

It's November in Colorado. We've finally seen chilly nights, cooler days -- and some snow in higher elevations.

In other words: Congratulations. You made it through a historically tough year for weather and water in our state that saw record-shattering heat, flooding and a phenomenon known as a flash drought.

A new report from the Colorado Climate Center outlines just how unprecedented this year was. This was more than heat waves this summer, or some bad days on the slopes last winter. This was climate change in action.

Russ Schumacher is Colorado's state climatologist. He’s based at Colorado State University and helped assemble the report. We asked Russ to reflect on an extraordinary year by sharing key events that stood out to him.