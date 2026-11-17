A device that "zaps" clouds with electrical charges from the ground to generate more rain and snow. It's an experimental new technology that's about to be tested in Colorado's high country.

It's known as a Weather Enhancement Technology Array, or WETA. The device uses negative ions to trigger precipitation – and it runs on solar energy.

Proponents think the technology could help shore up Colorado's snowpack , and blunt the impact of brutally dry years like the one we just had. And unlike older forms of cloud seeding, no aircraft are needed.

So how does it work? And can it generate enough rain and snow to make a difference?

To find out, we talked with Andy Rossi, general manager of the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District , based in Steamboat Springs. He told host Erin O'Toole that they expect to have the device operational at the end of this month.