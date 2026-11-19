On November 1, 1955, a man planted a bomb aboard a United Airlines plane shortly before it departed from Denver. The plane exploded in midflight over a sugar beet field near Longmont, killing all 44 people aboard.

It was a mass murder that grabbed headlines across the country.

In the coming months, a new historic marker will be installed in Weld County, where much of the debris landed. Organizers say it will honor the victims as well as residents and first responders to the disaster. It’s part of a new statewide initiative to preserve historical events in the places they happened.

Host Erin O'Toole spoke with Andrew J. Field in 2024 to learn more about the bombing's legacy and why these new memorials are meaningful.