Colorado’s silver boom in the late 1800s made a few people very wealthy. But many of the people who toiled in those silver mines left behind very different stories.

A researcher with the University of Colorado Denver says those stories are particularly resonant today.

Professor James Walsh has spent years studying a section of the cemetery in Leadville that was set aside for the poor. Thousands of Irish immigrants are buried in this "pauper” cemetery, including many who worked in the mines. A memorial unveiled in 2023 pays tribute to the miners and their families.

James recently wrote about the history of Leadville's Irish pauper graves for The Conversation. He talked with host Erin O'Toole about his work and how it informs his thoughts on immigration in America today.