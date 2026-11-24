Farm communities in southeastern Colorado are drying up. A new campaign could help sound the alarm
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Farmers along the Arkansas River Valley want the rest of Colorado, and its leaders, to know that farming is getting harder.
And that dwindling water supplies are the reason why.
A new campaign featuring photos of stark, brown farmland shows how southeast Colorado is losing its irrigation. Growing cities along the Front Range looking for water to serve new residents often buy up water rights from farmers in the Arkansas River Valley.
Michael Booth, a reporter for the Colorado Sun, dug into this unusual campaign. He interviewed Arkansas Valley farmers about what they hope people understand about this issue and how crucial the river is to their livelihood. Michael spoke with In The NoCo’s Brad Turner about what he learned.