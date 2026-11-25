The Sand Creek Massacre was the deadliest day in Colorado history .

On Nov. 29, 1864, U.S. Army soldiers opened fire on a peaceful encampment of Cheyenne and Arapaho, made up primarily of women, children and elders. Around 230 people died that day.

Silas Soule was a Colorado soldier who refused to take part in the massacre. He later testified about the slaughter he witnessed that day.

Rev. Dr. Nancy Niero spent years researching Soule's story. Her recent book Witness at Sand Creek explores his life through letters he wrote over the years – including one expressing grave concerns the night before the massacre.

Nancy talked with Erin O'Toole about the book, and why she thinks Soule’s actions still resonate today.