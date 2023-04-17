© 2023
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On The Edge
Thirst Gap podcast tile.png
Thirst Gap: Learning to live with less on the Colorado River

Wishing Up A River

By Luke Runyon
Published April 17, 2023 at 12:34 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
IMG_9248.jpeg
Luke Runyon
/
A white ring surrounds the canyons at Lake Mead on June 16, 2021. The "bath tub ring" serves as a stark reminder of where water used to be in the nation's largest reservoir.

The Colorado River’s current crisis traces its roots back to 1922. That’s when leaders from the rapidly-growing southwestern states that rely on the river traveled to a swanky Santa Fe mountain retreat to divvy up the river’s water. Growing populations in some of the West’s burgeoning cities and sprawling farmlands, and the anxieties tied to that growth, pushed leaders to the negotiating table. The Colorado River Compact was the result of those talks. This attempt to manage the dynamic river system was fraught from the very beginning. To get a deal passed the men overestimated the river’s flow, and ignored warnings from scientists they were setting the stage for a sprawling plumbing system bound to be short on water. Today we’re still grappling with the decisions made during those negotiations. This episode features an interview with Eric Kuhn, former Colorado River District general manager, and co-author of Science Be Dammed, How Ignoring Inconvenient Science Drained The Colorado River.

47829C63-6206-4DB7-8F2C-E7F908F9E6AF_1_105_c.jpeg
Luke Runyon/KUNC
/
Former Colorado River District general manager Eric Kuhn stands along the river's banks in Glenwood Springs on October 20, 2022. Kuhn co-authored the book "Science Be Dammed," an examination of how the river's foundational agreement came together in 1922.
[We] Needed to control nature. We needed to figure out a way to make this river from a menace to a natural resource, you know, to something that humans could use and rely on.”
Eric Kuhn, former Colorado River District general manager, and co-author of 'Science Be Dammed, How Ignoring Inconvenient Science Drained The Colorado River'

IMG_1230.jpeg
Luke Runyon
/
Delph Carpenter's copy of the Colorado River compact is kept in the Colorado State University archive, pictured here on November 13, 2018. The agreement put more water on paper than existed in the river, and contributed to the region's ongoing gap between water supply and demand.

IMG_1226.jpeg
Luke Runyon/KUNC
/
A copy of the Colorado River Compact, belonging to Colorado negotiator Delph Carpenter, is housed in the Colorado State University archives, seen here on November 13, 2018. The compact represents the first major policy agreement on the river, and split the watershed into an upper and lower basin.

p17393coll150_1368_full.jpeg
Colorado River Compact negotiators pose for a photograph at the agreement's signing in 1922. Courtesy Colorado State University Archives

Thirst Gap: Learning to live with less on the Colorado River
Luke Runyon
As KUNC’s managing editor and reporter covering the Colorado River Basin, I dig into stories that show how water issues can both unite and divide communities throughout the Western U.S. I edit and produce feature stories for KUNC and a network of public media stations in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Arizona, California and Nevada.
See stories by Luke Runyon