Wishing Up A River

The Colorado River’s current crisis traces its roots back to 1922. That’s when leaders from the rapidly-growing southwestern states that rely on the river traveled to a swanky Santa Fe mountain retreat to divvy up the river’s water. Growing populations in some of the West’s burgeoning cities and sprawling farmlands, and the anxieties tied to that growth, pushed leaders to the negotiating table. The Colorado River Compact was the result of those talks. This attempt to manage the dynamic river system was fraught from the very beginning. To get a deal passed the men overestimated the river’s flow, and ignored warnings from scientists they were setting the stage for a sprawling plumbing system bound to be short on water. Today we’re still grappling with the decisions made during those negotiations. This episode features an interview with Eric Kuhn, former Colorado River District general manager, and co-author of Science Be Dammed, How Ignoring Inconvenient Science Drained The Colorado River.

Luke Runyon/KUNC / Former Colorado River District general manager Eric Kuhn stands along the river's banks in Glenwood Springs on October 20, 2022. Kuhn co-authored the book "Science Be Dammed," an examination of how the river's foundational agreement came together in 1922.

“[We] Needed to control nature. We needed to figure out a way to make this river from a menace to a natural resource, you know, to something that humans could use and rely on.”

Eric Kuhn, former Colorado River District general manager, and co-author of 'Science Be Dammed, How Ignoring Inconvenient Science Drained The Colorado River'

Luke Runyon/KUNC / A copy of the Colorado River Compact, belonging to Colorado negotiator Delph Carpenter, is housed in the Colorado State University archives, seen here on November 13, 2018. The compact represents the first major policy agreement on the river, and split the watershed into an upper and lower basin.