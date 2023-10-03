© 2023
How to stop ‘wish-cycling’ and learn to love the recycle bin

By In the NoCo
Published October 3, 2023 at 3:45 AM MDT
Glass is sorted by color—amber, green, and clear, and then turned into 'cullet'—small pieces of recycled glass that can be heated and made into new bottles.

A lot of Coloradans love the idea of recycling. But our recycling habits are in the dumps. In 2020, the rate of recycling statewide was just 15% — less than half the rate nationwide. That’s according to a report from the Colorado Public Interest Research Group and Eco-Cycle.

Perhaps our trashy rates have something to do with the act of recycling. It seems like the rules are often changing — and let’s not forget that recycling is expensive, both for residents and municipalities.

To help sort through the confusion, host Erin O'Toole sat down with Mark Snedecor, director of recycling services for Waste Management (WM) of Colorado. He shares some of the big recycling blunders we're making, and why you don't have to worry too much about those little numbers within the “chasing arrows” recycling symbol.

We also mention a recent state law that could help shore up our recycling rates. It requires companies making certain packaging to fund a statewide program that recycles those materials.

In The NoCo recyclingSustainabilityWastelandfillPlasticsPollution
In the NoCo
KUNC's In the NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
