How to stop ‘wish-cycling’ and learn to love the recycle bin

A lot of Coloradans love the idea of recycling. But our recycling habits are in the dumps. In 2020, the rate of recycling statewide was just 15% — less than half the rate nationwide. That’s according to a report from the Colorado Public Interest Research Group and Eco-Cycle.

Perhaps our trashy rates have something to do with the act of recycling. It seems like the rules are often changing — and let’s not forget that recycling is expensive, both for residents and municipalities.

To help sort through the confusion, host Erin O'Toole sat down with Mark Snedecor, director of recycling services for Waste Management (WM) of Colorado. He shares some of the big recycling blunders we're making, and why you don't have to worry too much about those little numbers within the “chasing arrows” recycling symbol.

We also mention a recent state law that could help shore up our recycling rates. It requires companies making certain packaging to fund a statewide program that recycles those materials.