Janet Yellen is President Joe Biden's pick to be treasury secretary. And she's been a big proponent of a carbon tax .
Tribes in the Mountain West reached resolutions in two long standing environmental disputes this week. The victories for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and...
"Environmental personhood" was once considered a fringe issue, but several countries have granted rivers within their borders legal person status. Bangladesh became the latest in July.
Harmful nitrogen pollution is still drifting onto fragile, high-elevation ecosystems in Rocky Mountain National Park from Colorado highways, power plants…
A water utility company and the owner of a farm in Colorado Springs are suing the federal government for at least $18 million, claiming the Air Force…
A new study shows air pollution like soot, dust and smoke is down around the country with one exception: wildfire prone areas like the Mountain West.
A new study published in Science magazine found that many of the world’s trout species are facing extinction due to climate change, overfishing and...