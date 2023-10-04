In its third season, The Colorado Dream hits home with the state's housing crisis

KUNC’s The Colorado Dream podcast captures the struggles and successes of residents determined to make a life in Colorado. They are striving for the so-called American Dream and overcoming huge hurdles in the process.

Their stories also reflect host and creator Stephanie Daniel’s longtime focus in the KUNC newsroom. Her work often unravels the barriers to thriving in America.

"I grew up in Denver and Colorado is my home," Daniel told In the NoCo's Erin O'Toole. "I’ve been working at KUNC for nearly six years and during that time I’ve gravitated toward covering issues that really impact people’s quality of life — alcohol addiction and treatment, higher education and jobs, access to health care, social justice, immigration, the list goes on."

Daniel said it’s not only important to shed light on the problems that stem from these issues, but also the people who overcome them and carve new paths in the process.

The Colorado Dream podcast is releasing its third season this week, which unpacks how Colorado’s housing crisis is affecting mountain communities. Ahead of that debut, we discussed some of these stories — and how they illustrate the resilience of Coloradans.