The Colorado Dream

Sonya Doctorian / KUNC

The number of Pride celebrations are growing across Northern Colorado but in some communities it's still a struggle to hold these events. This includes in Weld County where a local librarian - and their friends - took over organizing Greeley Pride after it was cancelled. We also hear from the organizer of another local Pride event. She was harassed and received death threats online after photos of her - and her kids - at a family friendly drag show were posted on a far-right social media account.