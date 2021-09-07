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The Colorado Dream Podcast
The Colorado Dream
Hosted by Stephanie Daniel

The Colorado Dream: Stories of Coloradans who are overcoming obstacles to create a better life for themselves and their families in an effort to achieve the American Dream.

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Season 6 is out now!
Colorado is known as the Centennial State. It gained statehood in 1876, the same year the United States turned 100. This year, as America turns 250, we’re celebrating Colorado’s 150th birthday with a look at some of the impactful moments - and movements - that helped define our state and our country.

The Colorado Dream theme song: Jason Paton
Bue Dot Sessions track Lahaina

Season 6 of The Colorado Dream is supported by NextLight Longmont



Music fans enjoy a sunset concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater. On the left side is large, tilted rock formation that is a rust-red color with green vegetation. Thousands of fans are seated on a downward slope facing the stage. The band performs on the stage in the lower right corner. There is a big green tree, the sky is blue and sun is setting behind a big cloud.
The Colorado Dream
From jazz and pop to concerts: Colorado’s musical legacy ‘lives on’
Red Rocks Amphitheater is an iconic Colorado music venue. But the state’s musical legacy extends far beyond that. From the “Harlem of the West” to the first destination recording studio, the Centennial State has had a lasting impact on music heard around the world. This is episode five of The Colorado Dream: Happy Birthday podcast.
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The Ludlow Massacre Memorial stands on the plains of southeastern Colorado in Ludlow on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Nearly two dozen people were killed there on April 20, 1914, during one of the deadliest acts of violence in Colorado labor history.
The Colorado Dream
Colorado workers built the state. Their fight for safety, fairness and power continues.
Colorado’s workers helped build the state in mines, fields and factories, often through immense struggle and sacrifice. Their stories stretch from the Ludlow Massacre and northern Colorado’s sugar beet fields to labor debates still unfolding at the state Capitol.
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The Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels.
The Colorado Dream
Colorado's Rocky Mountains are a hotspot for travel. But they used to be the state's biggest barrier
Crossing Colorado's Rocky Mountains was once a huge challenge. It would take Indigenous ingenuity, cutting-edge construction, and a fight for gender equality to change how people traveled to the Western Slope.
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Three members of a trail crew cut a log with a small saw.
The Colorado Dream
Why Colorado became the first state to protect forests in its constitution
The Colorado constitution includes a provision that told the state legislature to care for the forests. But not many people know it's there. This is episode two of The Colorado Dream: Happy Birthday podcast.
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A black and white photo of a three story brick building. The sign on top of the building reads 'Agriculturist and Stock Journal Office'. There is a sign that wraps around one corner of the first floor that reads 'First National Bank.' There are men standing on the sidewalk and horse-drawn wagons with men sitting in them.
The Colorado Dream
Stolen land, racism and perseverance: Colorado’s ‘complicated’ road to statehood
Colorado will celebrate its 150th birthday on August 1. But the road to statehood wasn’t easy. It was a 17-year journey filled with stolen land, racism, and protest, but also perseverance, thoughtfulness, and determination. This is episode one of The Colorado Dream: Happy Birthday podcast.
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Past Seasons

Season 5: Growing a Future
  • Rod Lenz stands inside the door well of the drivers side of his truck with the car door open. A read Trump "Make America Great Again" hat sits on the dash. the
    Jennifer Coombes
    /
    KUNC
    Episode 1: Rod
    Stephanie Daniel
    Family farms have been disappearing across the country for decades. From extreme weather to fluctuating crop prices to water scarcity, building a business off the land is hard. But row by row and harvest after harvest, one Eastern Colorado family is bucking that trend. This is their story.
  • A white man dressed in a grey sweatshirt, baseball cap and blue jeans sits inside the cab of a tractor. His body sits at angle towards three small monitors on the side window while he looks straight ahead.
    Stephanie Daniel
    /
    KUNC
    Episode 2: Marty
    Stephanie Daniel
    Lenz Farms in Yuma County, Colo., was started by a father and his four sons in the 1970s. They created a unique business model that keeps management and ownership in the family. This has allowed Lenz Farms to survive and thrive over the decades unlike hundreds of thousands of other family farms.
  • A young white man wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses and a gray short sleeved shirt stands in a corn field. He's holding a leaf, looking for pests on it.
    Jennifer Coombes
    /
    KUNC
    Episode 3: Chase
    Stephanie Daniel
    One day, a fourth generation of family members will run Lenz Farms in Yuma County on Colorado’s Eastern Plains. They plan to bring back innovative ideas and implement new things to help the farm continue to grow. But will these fresh ideas be enough to offset a shrinking water supply?
Season 4: Ending the Hate State
  • A black and white photo shows a group of protestors carrying white signs saying No on 2 in front of a large domed building at night. At least two dozen people are visible in the photo.
    Rocky Mountain News Photograph Collection. Denver Public Library Collections
    Episode 1: The Hate State
    Scott Franz
    Colorado is known as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly states in the country. But it wasn't always that way. In 1992, voters passed an amendment to the state constitution that labeled Colorado "The Hate State" and sparked a landmark legal battle for gay rights.
  • a woman wearing a pink cowboy hat holds a white feather boa and leans back with a big smile on her face
    Sonya Doctorian
    /
    KUNC
    Episode 2: Pride
    Stephanie Daniel
    The number of Pride celebrations are growing across Northern Colorado but in some communities it's still a struggle to hold these events. This includes in Weld County where a local librarian - and their friends - took over organizing Greeley Pride after it was cancelled. We also hear from the organizer of another local Pride event. She was harassed and received death threats online after photos of her - and her kids - at a family friendly drag show were posted on a far-right social media account.
  • a physician wearing black scrubs and bright pink Crocs speaks to a patient sitting on a bench in an exam room
    Jennifer Coombes
    /
    KUNC
    Episode 3: Gender Care
    Stephanie Daniel
    Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Amendment 2 in 1996, Colorado has emerged as a leader for LGBTQ+ rights and laws this includes ensuring transgender and non-binary people have access to the health care they need. Plus a Northern Colorado medical recsidency program is normalizing HIV care in a primary care clinic.
  • 17-year-old D, a gender non-conforming high school student poses for a recent photo.
    Leigh Paterson
    /
    KUNC
    Episode 4: Gender in Schools
    Leigh Paterson
    Once known as the Hate State, Colorado has become more accepting of LGBTQ+ people. Now, heated exchanges over gender identity are playing out in school districts across the state. Some are adopting gender inclusive guidelines, outlining how to support transgender and non-binary students. How and when to involve parents is up for debate.
  • GREELEY, CO: (From left) Chrysta Bairre and Jamila Bryant hold hands while listening to speakers at Greeley Pride. Sonya Doctorian/KUNC
    Sonya Doctorian
    Episode 5: Hate State No More
    Sean Corcoran, Stephanie Daniel, Scott Franz, Leigh Paterson
    In the final story in our series, “The Colorado Dream: Ending the Hate State,” we ask Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a police chief and a long-time legislative aide: Where does Colorado stand today with the "Hate State" label?
Season 3: Housing Wanted
  • Housing Wanted: Trailer
    Stephanie Daniel
    In the newest season of The Colorado Dream, we examine the affordable housing crisis in mountain resort communities where land and inventory are scarce.
  • Jennifer Coombes
    /
    KUNC
    Episode 1: Mountain Dreamers
    Stephanie Daniel
    Episode 1: There is a housing crisis in Colorado’s mountain resort communities. It’s left longtime locals, like 29-year-old Summit County resident Javier Pineda Rosas, unable to find a stable living situation. A recent survey taken by county residents shows just how dire the situation has become. The county will need over 2,300 rental and for-sale units - at all price points - to meet the housing demand.
  • Episode 2: Small Town, Big Answers
    Stephanie Daniel
    Episode 2: Breckenridge is a little over five square miles. Despite its size, preserving the past is a priority—the town has almost 249 Historic District structures and seven historical exhibits and museums. Preservation also is an important part of the town’s plan to curb the housing crisis, now and in the future. Is it working?
  • Episode 3: Yampa Valley Curse
    Stephanie Daniel
    Episode 3: Steamboat Springs nurse Sanaya Sturm wants to buy a home. She’s put in over a dozen offers but gets outbid by cash offers, or the house she wanted is converted into a short-term rental. Meanwhile, the local housing authority wants to build over 2,000 homes by 2040. Will this plan solve the housing crisis for her and thousands of other residents?
  • Episode 4: Loved to Death
    Scott Franz
    Episode 4: Steamboat Springs created three different zones to regulate short-term rentals, including a red zone where no new permits for those rentals can be issued. Three people living within that zone share their experiences with how the regulations have shaped their lives.
  • Episode 5: When Housing Fails Teachers
    Rae Solomon
    Episode 5: A lack of affordable housing is causing a severe staffing crisis in schools in Eagle County, prompting the school district to break into the affordable housing development business.
  • Episode 6: Building Homes to Build Community
    Stephanie Daniel
    Episode 6: The town of Breckenridge is building a new neighborhood for local workers. But with just 61 units for sale, only a small group of residents will end up with a home. Plus, Summit County is partnering with the U.S. Forest Service on a ‘first-of-its-kind' housing development that’s been 60 years in the making.
Season 2: Newcomers Welcome
  • Students of various nationalities stand in three rows with their instructor Piangjai Cefkin. The students are wearing a variety of fashions, including t-shirts and jeans to more traditional outfits.
    Stephanie Daniel
    /
    KUNC
    Newcomers Welcome: Trailer
    Stephanie Daniel
    In Aurora, Colorado about one in five residents is foreign born. The city created a plan called “Aurora is open to the world” and partnered with dozens of organizations that provide services to immigrants and refugees. But is the plan helping those most in need?
  • A young Salwa Mourtada Bamba poses in her stroller with brother Abed, sister Laila and Korto, a family friend in Liberia.
    Courtesy: Salwa Mourtada Bamba
    Episode 1: Arrival
    Stephanie Daniel
    The Black immigrant population in Colorado is growing faster than anywhere else in the U.S. They come from Africa, the Caribbean and beyond, and many settle in Aurora, where about one in five residents is foreign born. A lot of them have overcome great challenges to emigrate here, including Salwa Mourtada Bamba.
  • A man with dark hair wearing a dark jacket and pants stands next to a woman wearing a jean jacket and orange skirt. They are standing in a room surrounded by brown bags and boxes of food.
    Stephanie Daniel
    /
    KUNC
    Episode 2: Integration
    Stephanie Daniel
    Aurora created an integration plan to help immigrants and refugees succeed. What does that plan look like? Meanwhile, more than 15 years earlier, Salwa Mourtada Bamba gets a job and enrolls at the local community college as she settles into her new life in Aurora.
  • Grace Kasanya and her sister Annemarie attend a community ESL class at Community College of Aurora to learn English. They are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and speak French and Swahili.
    Stephanie Daniel
    /
    KUNC
    Episode 3: Education
    Stephanie Daniel
    The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome episode three looks at efforts by two educational institutions and some of the unique challenges facing first and second-generation African students.
  • Fabrice Kombo, an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo, poses with his wife Danielle Young Kombo, He is tall, with short black hair, while is wife has shoulder-length straight hair and a colorful dress.
    Stephanie Daniel
    /
    KUNC
    Episode 4: Identity
    Stephanie Daniel
    The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome episode four examines the relationship between Black African immigrants and African Americans. It also shares how Salwa Mourtada Bamba and other Black immigrants in Aurora identify themselves.
  • Ayelech G-Michael her hair pulled into a white wrap and wearing an orange dress, sits in her home. Before her is a small table with teacups, saucers, and other coffee accoutrements. A pitcher of water sits in a bowl to the right of the table. To the left, a small electric burner is on, the element bright orange. Ayelech is holding a small black sauce pan of coffee beans over it.
    Stephanie Daniel
    /
    KUNC
    Bonus Episode 1: Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony
    Stephanie Daniel
    G-Michael came to the U.S. to go to college in 1995 and then moved to Aurora five years later. She has owned a liquor store and a home health agency. Now, she works as an interpreter for medical and law offices, schools and the community. She also performs Ethiopian coffee ceremonies at events around Aurora, including the city’s annual Global Fest.
  • New U.S. citizens Salwa Mourtada Bamba and her mom, Martha Annette Potter Mourtada, hold American flags after their naturalization ceremony in May, 2022.
    Stephanie Daniel
    /
    KUNC
    Episode 5: Home
    Stephanie Daniel
    The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome episode five explores what stands in the way of Aurora being a welcoming home for all immigrants. Also, Salwa Mourtada Bamba achieves one more big milestone.
  • Five people sit behind a table, the panel for the event. Behind them is a large projector screen where photos and visuals were displayed while panelists talked.
    KUNC
    Newcomers Welcome: Live Event
    Stephanie Daniel
    KUNC hosted a live community event and panel discussion to talk about the themes explored in The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome podcast.
  • Kenyan immigrants Josphat Ombacho and his wife Mable Matini prepare to-go meals inside their food truck, Msosi Kenyan Cuisine.
    Stephanie Daniel
    /
    KUNC
    Bonus Episode 2: Entrepreneurship
    Stephanie Daniel
    The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome Bonus Episode Two explores entrepreneurship within Aurora's immigrant communities. Foreign-born residents have higher rates of entrepreneurship than those born in the U.S. Aurora supports these business owners as part of its immigrant integration plan.
  • Afrik Digest publisher Vera Azuka Idam sits at her home office in Aurora, Colo. where she edits a magazine on her computer. This image shows Afrik sitting at a white des and is shot at an angle so that you can see her computer screen.
    Stephanie Daniel
    /
    KUNC
    Bonus Episode 3: Ethnic Media
    Stephanie Daniel
    Aurora has a large foreign born population and some of them turn to local ethnic media outlets for news and to stay informed about their home countries. There are over three dozen ethnic media organizations that serve the city and the greater metro Denver area. They are print, digital and broadcast outlets that publish in many different languages including English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Polish.
Season 1: Career Education
  • Westminster Public Schools is one of the smallest school districts in Metro Denver and has only one comprehensive high school. Westminster High School, or Westy as it’s fondly called, houses the district's Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. The program has 13 CTE pathways including construction, business and marketing, and education and training.
    Lottie Wilson
    /
    Westminster Public Schools
    Career Education: Trailer
    Stephanie Daniel
    Jobs in Colorado are changing, and now, an increasing number require a college degree or credential. The Colorado Dream: Career Education examines how a small metro Denver school district is playing a greater role in training tomorrow's workforce.
  • In 2019, Westminster Public Schools received a Career and Technical Education grant from the state to implement a program that encourages partnerships and reflects innovative ideas or practices. The district used the funds to buy Wolf Bites, a food truck operated by culinary students. The grant also helped the agriculture pathway expand into hydroponics and upgrade the irrigation system in the greenhouse so CTE students can grow food for Wolf Bites. The graphic design pathway created the food truck logo and signage, computer science will create a mobile app and video students are producing a documentary.
    Stephanie Daniel / KUNC
    Episode 1: Wolf Bites
    Stephanie Daniel
    Westminster Public Schools is one of the smallest school districts in metro Denver and has only one comprehensive high school. Westminster High School, or Westy as it's fondly called, houses the district's Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. In 2019, the district received a CTE grant from the state which paid for Wolf Bites, a food truck run by culinary students. This episode follows them as they prepare for their first paid catering gig and features a video cinema arts student who helped produce the school's Wolf Bites video documentary.
  • Biomedical Innovations teacher Scott Troy consults a paper brain map with senior Zaira Villalobos. The class is studying how dementia affects different parts of the brain and students are working on group projects. They have to identify the different areas and create a wellness plan to treat people with dementia.
    Stephanie Daniel / KUNC
    Episode 2: The First
    Stephanie Daniel
    Biomedical Science is the most popular Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathway at Westminster High School in Westminster, Colorado. Biomedical Innovations is the final of the four year-long classes. Last semester, students studied how dementia affects the brain and created wellness plans to treat these patients. This episode follows three teens who will be first-generation college students. They are using the Biomedical Science and Health Occupations pathways to prepare for college and careers in the medical field.
  • Junior Mya Kevil (right) shows the radish she grew to Westminster High School agriculture teacher Heather Crabtree. The Plant Science and Greenhouse Management class is a “super good way to learn how to take care of plants and just get some of the hands-on knowledge you don’t get in a ‘class’ class,” Mya says. Her career goal is to work at the Denver Botanic Gardens.
    Stephanie Daniel / KUNC
    Episode 3: Urban Ag
    Stephanie Daniel
    Westminster, Colorado began as a small farming community when the first settler arrived in 1870. Today, it is the state’s eighth-largest city. Even though it’s part of the sprawling, urban metro Denver area, Westminster has held onto its agricultural roots. There’s still a working farm about three miles from downtown. So it’s not surprising Westminster High School has a robust agriculture program. This episode features the school’s Career and Technical Education agriculture pathway and two students who’ve found success in the urban jungle.
  • Wings Over the Rockies: Exploration of Flight in Englewood, Colorado hosted U.S. Drone Soccer’s first academic tournament in North America last May. Drone soccer was introduced in South Korea in 2016 and has spread to other countries. In the U.S, the esport is both fun and educational. The students build, operate and learn how to fly the customizable drones. They can also practice coding by programming them using open source software.
    Stephanie Daniel / KUNC
    Episode 4: Tomorrow Starts Today
    Stephanie Daniel
    “Tomorrow Starts Today,” is the slogan for Westminster High School’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. The school offers 13 CTE career pathways that are designed to give students both job training and education to prepare them for future success. This episode features current and former students from the aerospace engineering and cybersecurity classes who want to work in some of Colorado’s fastest growing industries.