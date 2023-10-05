© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Voices from the Kaiser picket lines and a symphonic century in Fort Collins

By In the NoCo
Published October 5, 2023 at 3:45 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kaiser workers Shannon Jones (right) and Patricia Johnson Gibson on the picket lines in Denver on October 4, 2023. They walked off the job for a three-day strike in the name of better wages and improved patient care.
Yoselin Meza Miranda
/
KUNC
Kaiser workers Shannon Jones (right) and Patricia Johnson Gibson on the picket lines in Denver on October 4, 2023. They walked off the job for a three-day strike in the name of better wages and improved patient care.

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers have walked off the job for three days. The union representing these workers points to unfair labor practices and says Kaiser was refusing to bargain. They want raises for workers who they say are stretched thin amid a serious employee shortage. Workers say that shortage is having a big impact on patient care.

"Patients are not getting their phone calls, they're not getting their results, they're not getting their appointments, they're not getting anything that actually they pay their insurance for because Kaiser will not allow, will not hire any more staff," said Shannon Jones, a medical assistant on the Denver picket lines.

In a statement emailed to In the NoCo, Kaiser representatives said they’re at the bargaining table with union leaders. They said they had reached an agreement on several proposals as of late Tuesday.

Also on today's show — what sprouted from a group of volunteer musicians a century ago has blossomed into a Northern Colorado institution. The Fort Collins Symphony's Wes Kenney tells us how he is keeping the symphony relevant and working to draw in more diverse audiences as the symphony begins its 100th season this weekend.

Tags
In The NoCo MusicUnionsHealth Carelabor movement
In the NoCo
KUNC's In the NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In the NoCo