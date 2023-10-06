‘We are still here.’ Honoring Indigenous Peoples' Day

For the last several decades, a small but growing number of states have begun observing Indigenous Peoples' Day, a holiday to honor Native Americans and celebrate their histories and cultures. In some communities, like Boulder, it is celebrated in lieu of Columbus Day. In other places, both are observed on the second Monday of October. It is still not a federally recognized holiday, but in 2021, President Biden signed the first presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples' Day.

To discuss the holiday's significance, we contacted Susan Faircloth, an enrolled member of the Coharie Tribe of North Carolina. The former professor led Colorado State University’s School of Education and now runs a consulting company, Two Feathers Consulting, in Fort Collins. It is focused on American Indian education and writing.

Our conversation began with a land acknowledgment that included a deeply personal connection to her family.