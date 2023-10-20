© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
In The NoCo

Winter is coming. But we're already daydreaming about next year's flowers

By In The NoCo
Published October 20, 2023 at 3:45 AM MDT
Pink flowers with bushy green leaves.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
The Apricot Tricolor Dahlia won Best in Show for this year's CSU Annual Trial competition. The gardeners loved the "fruit stand" color variety on the flowers, as well as its abundance of pollinators and lack of pests.

Yes, winter is coming. But today, let us take a moment to appreciate flowers — one of the best souvenirs of summer — as we look forward to next year's garden. Many of the flower varieties you'll find in garden stores in the spring have just gone through a rigorous, real-world testing process at the Annual Flower Trial Garden at Colorado State University.

Our region's notoriously challenging growing season makes a great living laboratory for determining the healthiest, most vibrant plants. So each year, around two dozen companies submit flower varieties to see which ones are resilient enough for Northern Colorado.

The garden began back in the 1970s on a small plot of land near the old stadium, with only around 100 plant varieties. It's now one of the largest university trial gardens in the nation – with hundreds of varieties and tens of thousands of plants.

"It's just rows of rainbows. There's so many different colors out there," said Emma VandenEinde, KUNC's Mountain West News Bureau reporter.

She recently covered the final rounds of plant judging and joins In The NoCo to help keep our summer dreams alive.

GardeningFlowersColorado State University
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
