Tap water is precious. Its price tag may soon reflect that

Published October 25, 2023 at 3:45 AM MDT
Mark Marlowe, water director in Castle Rock, Colo. stands amid tanks full of granular activated carbon. The equipment is part of an advanced filtration system that allows the city to stretch finite water supplies further by reusing water that is already in the system.
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
Water — we know it’s a precious resource yet in many American households, it is easy to take it for granted. We turn on our tap and expect a clean gush of H2O to always spill out. But our water supply is shrinking — and the infrastructure helping to quench our thirst is aging. All this could mean the price of water bills is likely to increase.

In his recent reporting, KUNC’s Alex Hager dives into some of the factors at play, like the state of the Colorado River and middle-aged utilities. He joins In The NoCo to explain.

In The NoCo WaterColorado Rivermunicipal utilityWater SupplyDrinking Water
