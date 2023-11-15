Mental health services should be covered by insurance. So why is it so hard to get care?

In communities across Northern Colorado, people are struggling with their mental health, while also struggling to get the care they need. And the problem is widespread – around a quarter of residents reported having poor mental health in the most recent Colorado Health Access Survey. Of the 1 in 6 Coloradans who were unable to get needed care, nearly half said they had a hard time getting an appointment, while nearly 60% were concerned about cost.

Over the past few months, KUNC’s Senior Editor & Reporter Leigh Paterson has been reporting on the barriers residents face in getting help, despite laws in place to ensure insurance coverage. She joins host Erin O’Toole to break down what you need to know about mental health parity laws.