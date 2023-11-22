© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How Arlo Guthrie's ‘Alice's Restaurant’ became an unlikely Thanksgiving tradition

By Erin O'Toole
Published November 21, 2023 at 8:56 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Every year on Thanksgiving, radio stations around the country play Arlo Guthrie's 1967 track "Alice's Restaurant." But how did this 18-minute satirical song about littering and the Vietnam War become a Thanksgiving classic?

The song, based on a true story, is about Guthrie and fellow musician Rick Robbins.

“They were home for Thanksgiving, and they were hanging out with their friend Alice and they had a big Thanksgiving dinner at this church where Alice lived,” said Margot Chobanian, program director for The Colorado Sound.

A series of absurd events ensues, and the resulting song is both a chronicle of those events and a scathing rebuke of bureaucracy and “the Man.”

A few years ago, Margot unraveled the mystery of “Alice’s Restaurant” for In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole. In the spirit of the most (and least!) Thanksgiving song we know, ITN revisits that conversation today.

Tags
In The NoCo ThanksgivingMusicPop Culture
Stay Connected
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole