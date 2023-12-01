© 2023
In The NoCo

'Honoring forgotten people:' The enduring legacy of Northern Colorado's sugar beet workers

By Erin O'Toole,
Published December 1, 2023 at 3:45 AM MST
Community advocate Betty Aragon-Mitotes and her husband, David, at the dedication of a mural honoring the contributions of Latino and Hispanic beet field workers. The mural at Los Tarascos in Fort Collins was unveiled Sept. 16, 2023 to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.
Community advocate Betty Aragon-Mitotes and her husband, David, at the dedication of a mural honoring the contributions of Latino and Hispanic beet field workers. The mural at Los Tarascos in Fort Collins was unveiled Sept. 16, 2023 to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.
'The Hand That Feeds' is a monument honoring the dedication and sacrifice of Northern Colorado's sugar beet workers. The move to create the piece was led by Betty Aragon-Mitotes, a longtime advocate for Hispanic and Latino communities. The monument was unveiled Oct. 2, 2021 in Fort Collins' Sugar Beet Park.
'The Hand That Feeds' is a monument honoring the dedication and sacrifice of Northern Colorado's sugar beet workers. The move to create the piece was led by Betty Aragon-Mitotes, a longtime advocate for Hispanic and Latino communities. The monument was unveiled Oct. 2, 2021 in Fort Collins' Sugar Beet Park.
The sugar beet industry began in Colorado right around 1900. Today it's only a small part of the state's economy, but through the early part of the 20th century, beets were the most significant agricultural product grown here. They were so important to the economy that people referred to sugar beets as 'white gold.' During this time, thousands of Hispanic and Mexican people came to Northern Colorado to work in the beet fields. Many of them eventually settled in Fort Collins - predominantly in what would come to be called the Tres Colonias – three neighborhoods that surrounded the Great Western Sugar Company.

Betty Aragon-Mitotes is something of an expert on the legacy of the families who settled in this area. She has been a longtime community leader, advocating for Hispanic and Latino communities. She co-founded acultural center spotlighting the Tres Colonias neighborhoods, and is the founder and president of the nonprofit Mujeres de Colores, which educates and provides support to working-class and low-income families.

This October, she was awarded the 2023 Polly Baca Raíces Fuertes Community Leader Award from Rep. Joe Neguse in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Betty Aragon-Mitotes (center) was awarded the 2023 Polly Baca Raíces Fuertes Community Leader Award from Rep. Joe Neguse on Oct. 14, 2023 in Longmont.
Betty Aragon-Mitotes (center) was awarded the 2023 Polly Baca Raíces Fuertes Community Leader Award from Rep. Joe Neguse on Oct. 14, 2023 in Longmont.

She sat down with host Erin O'Toole to share more about this piece of Northern Colorado history.

Betty mentioned the Posada Christmas program, which is seeking donations of new, unwrapped toys, coats, hats, gloves and mittens. The event will take place Dec. 16, 2023.

