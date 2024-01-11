© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
In The NoCo

Lessons from ‘The Green Rush’ with the Denver Post’s first cannabis editor Ricardo Baca

By
Erin O'TooleRobyn Vincent
Published January 11, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST
Ten years ago this month, the first recreational cannabis dispensaries opened their doors to long lines of excited people. The first few years were known as "The Green Rush" – but now, with sales and revenue dipping from their highest point, some are wondering what the next decade will bring for the industry.

Ricardo Baca is among those close observers. The former journalist spent three years as the Denver Post's first-ever marijuana editor, even though he had only just tried edibles for himself.

“When the editor-in-chief of the Post came to me and said, ‘Hey, we want you to be the weed editor,’ I said, ‘You know that I'm not the biggest stoner in the newsroom right now.’ And they're like, ‘Oh, yeah, we know. And that's part of the reason we want you,’” Baca remembered.

Baca’s focus is still on cannabis, but he’s got some skin in the game now with the aptly-named marketing agency he founded — Grasslands. He joined host Erin O’Toole to share what it was like covering Colorado’s cannabis industry during its infancy.

Cannabis
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Robyn Vincent
I wear many hats in KUNC's newsroom as an executive producer, editor and reporter. My work focuses on inequality, the systems of power that entrench it, and the people who are disproportionately affected. I help reporters in my newsroom to also uncover these angles and elevate unheard voices in the process.
