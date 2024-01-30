Coloradans of color face high maternal death rates. Could doulas be the answer?

Colorado’s maternal death rate has been on the rise. It is a nationwide problem and the data tends to surprise people. The U.S. ranks higher than other countriesin the so-called developed world for maternal death rates with people of color hit the hardest. In Colorado, this is especially true for Native Americans and Black residents. Research suggests systemic racism is often at play — a legacy of discrimination in the medical system deters some people of color from seeking care.

Today, we begin our two-part look at one solution to these high rates of maternal mortality: doulas. A new partnership between Mama Bird Doula Servicesand the healthcare nonprofit Colorado Access is expanding this kind of care. It is pairing Black Coloradans on Medicaid with doulas of color. Joy Twesigye, with Colorado Access, joined In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole to talk about the important role doulas are taking on.