Fort Collins singer-songwriter Cary Morin's new album brings the Old West to life

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleRobyn Vincent
Published February 20, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
Cary Morin has been part of the Northern Colorado music scene since he moved from Montana in the early 1980s. He visited a music display featuring one of his guitars, a black Fender electric, at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery on November 30, 2023.
Bryan Simpson
/
Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
One of Cary Morin’s guitars is proudly displayed at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery. That black Fender electric speaks to his musical legacy here in Northern Colorado as an Americana artist — or rather, "Native Americana," as some have dubbed his musical style. It is a style with deep Indigenous roots that Morin brought with him from Montana and replanted in Fort Collins four decades ago.

"The people that I grew up around influenced the songs that I write and, um, the music that I play, just like any songwriter is influenced by the people that they grew up around,” Morin said. “My Crow heritage is definitely rich in unique music and culturally, uh, unique. So that provided a different backdrop for me."

Morin’s new album Innocent Allies, is inspired by the paintings of Charles Marion Russell, whose work conjures vivid images of life in the Old West. In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole met up with Morin at the museum to talk about this new project.

Note: This is an encore airing of our podcast from Jan. 5, 2024. 

