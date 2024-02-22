© 2024
Uncovering legacy of Black life in the West impels Acoma Gaither in her work for History Colorado

Stephanie DanielErin O'Toole
Published February 22, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST
Acoma Gaither, associate curator of Black history at History Colorado.
Courtesy Photo
/
Courtesy of Acoma Gaither
Acoma Gaither is an associate curator of Black history at History Colorado.

Museum curator Acoma Gaither has been a student of Black history for as long as she can remember. She’s pored over rich historical accounts of Black life in America’s North, South and East. But she says a lot of the history of Black life in our state still needs to be uncovered.

“And that's what really drew me to Colorado,” Gaither said. “I think there's so much opportunity and learning about that Western lens in terms of Black history. It's rich with a lot of hidden stories and I think the spirit of Black folks who came out here to farm and homestead — it takes a certain personality. So that kind of story and spirit really drew me out here.”

Gaither recently moved to Denver from Minnesota to work as History Colorado’s associate curator of Black history. She sat down with In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole to discuss some of the untold stories she wants to uncover here.

Black History, History Colorado, race, ethnicity and culture
