In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Colorado’s historic Dearfield community exemplifies ‘what Black people have done – and could do’

By
Erin O'TooleRobyn Vincent
Published February 29, 2024 at 5:45 AM MST
A barnyard at one of the homesteads at Dearfield, Colorado, photographed in 1916.
Courtesy of George Junne
A barnyard at one of the homesteads at Dearfield, Colorado, photographed in 1916.

Just off Highway 34 outside of Greeley sits a ghost town dotted with a couple of deteriorating buildings and a sign. In the early 1900s this area was home to Dearfield. The thriving agricultural community founded by O.T. Jackson was Colorado’s largest Black homesteading site.

City of Greeley Museums
/
Courtesy photo

At its peak there were around 300 residents, and Dearfield boasted a number of businesses including a grocery store and a blacksmith shop, plus a school, several churches, and a dance hall.

Settlers grew corn, winter wheat, melons and strawberries, and the community enjoyed great prosperity until drought, the Dust Bowl, and the Great Depression forced most to leave and seek work elsewhere.

“I think it's been very, very important to have Dearfield be an example of what Black people could do and have done – and the future of what Black people could do,” said George Junne, a professor of Africana Studies at University of Northern Colorado who has studied Dearfield for decades.

Junne sat down with In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole to discuss Dearfield’s significance. Their conversation comes on the heels of an announcement by the National Park Service that it is studying Dearfield for potential inclusion in the park system.

In The NoCo Black HistoryDearfieldUniversity of Northern Colorado (UNC)
