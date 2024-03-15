© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

All aboard? Plans for Front Range passenger rail inch forward

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleRobyn Vincent
Published March 15, 2024 at 5:45 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Christian Testa/Unsplash

The launch of a passenger rail line in Northern Colorado felt a bit closer to reality last week at Union Station. That’s when the first passenger train in decades departed from Denver to Longmont. The passengers included state lawmakers, transportation pros and Governor Jared Polis, who did the honors of calling passengers aboard.

We have been dreaming about a Front Range passenger rail since plans were released several months ago. And hearing about this demonstration trip fueled those dreams even more. So today, we're indulging that obsession by listening back to a conversation with Andy Karsian, general manager for the Front Range Passenger Rail District. In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole sat down with him shortly after he and his team unveiled their plans last December.

In The NoCo
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Robyn Vincent
I wear many hats in KUNC's newsroom as an executive producer, editor and reporter. My work focuses on inequality, the systems of power that entrench it, and the people who are disproportionately affected. I help reporters in my newsroom to also uncover these angles and elevate unheard voices in the process.
See stories by Robyn Vincent