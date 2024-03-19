© 2024
In Summit County, teens want more safe indoor spaces. Here’s why those spots are essential

Leigh Paterson
Published March 19, 2024 at 3:45 AM MDT
Main Street in Frisco pictured on February 12th. Young people without cars can struggle to get around during the long, snowy winters.
Main Street in Frisco pictured on February 12th. Young people without cars can struggle to get around during the long, snowy winters.

In many communities across Colorado, teens say there are few things for them to do after school. In Summit County, as local leaders work on a long-term plan for the future, young people are asking for more affordable indoor spaces. KUNC senior editor and reporter Leigh Paterson sat down with local students to discuss why these hangout spots are so important to them and their well-being. She joined In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole to explain what young people had to say.

