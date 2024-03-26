© 2024
In Colorado schools, concerns grow about learning disabilities going undetected

By
Erin O'TooleRobyn Vincent
Published March 26, 2024 at 3:45 AM MDT
Redd F
/
Unsplash

The need to screen students for learning disabilities is on the rise in Northern Colorado and mental health providers are having trouble meeting the demand. Marybeth Rigali-Oiler, a child and adolescent psychologist with the Health District of Northern Larimer County, says finding answers isn’t always straightforward, either.

“You also have to kind of throw a broad net to see, well, is it actually ADHD? Is it actually anxiety? Is it because this child fell behind during Covid and just hasn't had the intervention to catch up? Or is there an underlying learning disability?” Rigali-Oiler said. “And it could be a combination of all of those things. And so testing really should have a broad net that's looking at social-emotional factors, cognitive ability and achievement in order to really see where the puzzle pieces land.”

When kids don’t get the screenings they need, questions about why they are struggling to achieve persist. Parents are also left to wonder when, say, kids are anxious about going to class, known as “school refusal,” Rigali-Oiler said. Is it a learning disability, mental health, or something else? In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole sat down with Rigali-Oiler to learn about the factors fueling this problem.

