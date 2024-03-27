© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

At ACT Human Rights Film Fest, ‘How We Get Free’ pushes Coloradans to examine flawed criminal justice system

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleRobyn Vincent
Published March 27, 2024 at 3:48 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The documentary "How We Get Free" follows Elisabeth Epps as she works to abolish cash bail in Colorado and beyond. Epps, now a state representative, is the founder of the Colorado Freedom Fund, which helps incarcerated people who can't afford to pay their bail before trial.
Courtesy photo
/
Multitude Films
The documentary "How We Get Free" follows Elisabeth Epps as she works to abolish cash bail in Colorado and beyond. Epps, now a state representative, is the founder of the Colorado Freedom Fund, which helps incarcerated people who can't afford to pay their bail before trial.

The cash bail system continues to face scrutiny in the U.S. Activists say it subverts the long-held American ideal that a person is innocent until proven guilty. In other words, under the cash bail system, if you can’t afford to post bail, you could end up sitting in jail for days, weeks or months waiting for a trial regardless of your innocence.

In Colorado, like other states, people of color are overrepresented in jails and prisons, making this a huge equity issue. State Rep. Elisabeth Epps recently won a seat in the statehouse in part because of her activism on this issue. She has been fighting to reform the justice system and eradicate cash bail in Colorado for several years and the documentary How We Get Free tells that story.

"It is incredibly challenging when you talk about folks who have been incarcerated, or even unjustly incarcerated, to get people to sit up and pay attention,” said co-director Geeta Gandbhir. “But it's just the nature of the way that in our country, folks who are economically more vulnerable have been vilified.”

Ahead of the film’s screening at the ACT Human Rights Film Festival in Fort Collins, In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole sat down with Gandbhir to learn why she made Epps’ grassroots efforts the subject of her documentary.

How We Get Free screens during the festival's opening night, Wednesday, April 3, at Colorado State University's Lory Student Center theater.

Tags
In The NoCo PrisonCriminal JusticeFilm Festival
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Robyn Vincent
I wear many hats in KUNC's newsroom as an executive producer, editor and reporter. My work focuses on inequality, the systems of power that entrench it, and the people who are disproportionately affected. I help reporters in my newsroom to also uncover these angles and elevate unheard voices in the process.
See stories by Robyn Vincent