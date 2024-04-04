© 2024
In The NoCo

‘Mountain Dreamers’ gives immigrants a voice in Summit County

By In The NoCo,
Robyn VincentAriel Lavery
Published April 4, 2024 at 7:05 AM MDT
Miriam Garcia
Peter Bakkin
/
Courtesy of Peter Bakken & Mountain Dreamers
Miriam Garcia and the shuttle that transports people from the Swan Meadows neighborhood to the nearest Summit Stage bus stop. Garcia works with Mountain Dreamers, an advocacy group in Summit County that pushed for the shuttle so residents would no longer have to make the often treacherous mile-plus walk along a rural road to get to a transportation hub.

Immigrants are the backbone of a lot of mountain communities in Colorado. That’s because many work in service industry jobs that keep these towns thriving. But for immigrants in these places, certain disparities are more pronounced, like access to transportation. In one part of Summit County, this particular issue had become dangerous in the snowy winter months.

“We need to walk on the roads where cars are running all the time,” said Miriam Garcia, an immigrant and employee of an advocacy organization called Mountain Dreamers. “And then there was an issue with one of my neighbors, she was hit by a car. And the driver didn't stop.”

Garcia led an effort through Mountain Dreamers to get shuttle service to people in her neighborhood who were navigating a mile of snow and ice to catch a bus.

Host Erin O’Toole sat down with Garcia and founder Peter Bakken, to discuss this work and learn more about how - and why - they’re advocating for immigrants in Summit County.

In The NoCo TransportationImmigrantsHousing
In The NoCo
Robyn Vincent
Ariel Lavery
