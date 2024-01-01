Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. Ariel graduated Magna Cum Laude with her BFA from the University of Colorado Boulder (2007) and received her MFA from the University of Massachusetts Amherst (2013).

She served as the Assistant Professor of Sculpture at Watkins College of Art Design and Film in Nashville until 2018. She left her teaching job to begin her family and quickly found her way into the podcast world. With a grant from PRX, she co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station.

Ariel won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.