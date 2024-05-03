© 2024
In The NoCo

With May the Fourth approaching, this Colorado science fiction author is a Force in her own right

Erin O'Toole
Published May 3, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
"I think when you read stories or watch movies that give you possible futures, even if they're really grim futures, like "Hunger Games" or "Blade Runner," then we think, 'Oh, we could end up here if we're not careful,'" said sci-fi writer Connie Willis.
The Force is strong with Colorado. For starters, there's Gov. Jared Polis, who regularly invokes Star Wars and other sci-fi stories in press conferences and state of the state addresses.

Then there's the fact that the first-ever Star Wars Celebration - the largest gathering for fans of the franchise - was held in Denver in 1999. And a recent survey shows that Colorado is the fourth-most passionate state when it comes to Star Wars.

Fans of the movies and books celebrate Star Wars Day this Saturday, May the Fourth. But George Lucas and his characters already get plenty of publicity. So today we’re celebrating a local sci-fi celebrity you may not have heard about.

Connie Willis is one of the most prolific and highly awarded science fiction writers in the world – and she lives right here in Northern Colorado. She spoke with In The NoCo's Erin O'Toole after the release of her most recent book, The Road to Roswell.

This is an encore of our episode from Jan. 2, 2024.

Author Interviews writing Northern Colorado Space
Erin O'Toole
